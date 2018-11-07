Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested after drugs worth €100,000 seized in Dublin

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 02:23 PM

A man in his 30s has been arrested after drugs valued at more than €100,000 were seized in Rathfarnham in south Dublin.

Gardaí from the Tallaght Drugs Unit investigating the sale and supply of drugs the area carried out a search of a premises in Dublin 16 yesterday.

During the course of the search, drugs including Cocaine, LSD, and MDMA were discovered.

The man was arrested and taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was charged in relation to the incident.

He appeared in court this morning.

The drugs were seized by gardai in Tallaght yesterday.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Drug SeizureDublin

Related Articles

Detector dog identifies cocaine worth €4.6m at Rosslare Port

90,000 illegal prescription medicines seized

Cannabis worth €325,000 seized in Sligo

Cannabis worth €240,000 seized in separate searches in Limerick and Louth

More in this Section

Dilution of backstop will scare off investors, says Fianna Fáil

ISPCC boss says Ireland can steps 'to better protect children online'

Man, 40s, dies following collision in Laois

Investigation ongoing after man stabbed in Co Cork


Breaking Stories

Power dressing: How women have styled suits over the decades

6 amazing health benefits of seasonal Brussels sprouts

5 short European stays to blow the winter blues away

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »