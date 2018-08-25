Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested after drugs and sub-machine gun seized in Clare

Saturday, August 25, 2018 - 12:32 PM

A man has been arrested after drugs and a firearm were seized in Co Clare following the search of a house and lands at Kilmurray in Sixmilebridge yesterday.

The firearm seized by gardaí today.

During the search, as part of an operation targetting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Clare, gardaí found a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000.

As part of the operation, a car was stopped and searched at Tulla Road, Ennis and .5kg of Cocaine with a street value of €35,000 was discovered.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis garda station.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The operation is continuing and further searches are being carried out today.

