Man arrested after drug seizure in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 07, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Gardaí have seized a number of controlled drugs and arrested one man in Rathfarnham, Co Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the DMR South Division Roads Policing Unit stopped a car on Grange Road, Dublin yesterday afternoon.

During the course of this routine traffic stop, Garda discovered cannabis with a street value of €5000.

A man in his 40s was arrested and taken to Rathmines Garda Station where he is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He is due to appear before Dublin District Court Number 4 at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning at 10.30am.

As a result of the discovery, a warrant was obtained for a house at Glenmore Court, Rathfarnham.

During the course of a search of this house, Gardaí discovered a further quantity of cannabis and cocaine with a street value of close to €100,000.

