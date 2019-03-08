NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested after cocaine worth €90,000 seized in west Cork

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 02:27 PM
By Olivia Kelleher

The 38-year-old man is currently being questioned at Bandon garda station.

Gardaí have arrested a Hungarian man in his 30s for questioning following the seizure of €90,000 worth of cocaine in West Cork yesterday evening.

Officers from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit arrested the 38-year-old man at around 8pm.

The arrest occurred when they stopped and searched a car at Ballinhassig and found half a kilo of cocaine.

READ MORE: 'Unspeakable tragedy' as mother and daughter found dead in Newry flat named

Detectives carried out a follow-up search of a house in the Bandon area where they uncovered another 1.5 kilos of cocaine to give a total haul of two kilos of the drug worth €90,000.

The man was arrested under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days for questioning about drugs offences.

He is currently being questioned at Bandon Garda Station about the seizure which gardai said followed an intelligence-led operation into drug dealing in the West Cork area.

