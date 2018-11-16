Man arrested after cocaine worth €145,000 seized from car in Blanchardstown

A man has been arrested after cocaine worth €145,000 was seized in Blanchardstown.
Gardaí stopped a car just outside the Sheepmore Estate in Dublin 15 at 4pm this afternoon.
Two kilograms of cocaine were found during a search of the vehicle.
The 39-year-old man was the sole occupant of the car and was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained at Blanchardstown garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation carried out by the Garda National Drugs and organised Crime Bureau and supported by Security and Intelligence in Dublin.
Gardaí say that investigations ongoing.
Digital Desk