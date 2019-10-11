News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after cocaine seizure in Wicklow

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 11, 2019

Gardaí have seized €130,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man in relation to drug-trafficking in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí were conducting an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Bray town centre yesterday when they spotted a man in his 20s acting suspiciously.

When approached by officers, he fled but was quickly caught after a pursuit on foot.

Gardaí found a plastic bag under a parked car, which contained 1.8kg of cocaine.

The man was arrested for drug-trafficking and is detained in Bray Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 48 hours.

