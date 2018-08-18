Home»Breaking News»ireland

Man arrested after cocaine seizure in Dublin

Saturday, August 18, 2018 - 08:11 PM

One man has been arrested after Gardaí in Crumlin seized a quantity of cocaine during an operation in Drimnagh, Dublin this afternoon.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dublin 12 area, a house in Drimnagh was searched by Gardaí from the Crumlin Drugs Unit.

During the search, cocaine with an estimated value of €64k (analysis pending) was seized along with €14k of cannabis herb. Gardaí also seized €7,500 in cash.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the seizure and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station. (He can be detained for up to seven days.)

Investigations are ongoing and updates will follow.

