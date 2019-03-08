Man arrested after cannabis worth €360,000 seized in Dublin

The cannabis was seized in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Garda Síochána.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after cannabis worth €360,000 was seized in Dublin.

The intelligence-led operation targeting an organised crime group operating in the Dublin and Kildare regions was carried out yesterday.

A van in the Coolock area was intercepted by gardai from the Eastern Region, supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau.

Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of €360,000 was seized and the man was arrested.

He is currently detained in Ballymun Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996.