Man arrested after cannabis with estimated value of €360,000 seized in Waterford

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 04:56 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of drugs and arrested a man in an operation in Tramore, Co. Waterford today.

Pictures: An Garda Síochána

In a designed operation, gardaí from Tramore Garda Station, assisted by the Regional Armed Support Unit, searched a premises at Riverstown Business Park in the town.

They discovered a large cannabis cultivation operation with up to 450 plants growing in the building.

The seizure has an estimated street value of €360,000.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.


