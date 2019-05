Gardaí have discovered a cannabis growhouse in Co. Kildare.

Officers in Newbridge are investigating the find at a house in Rossconnell, Newbridge, this afternoon.

They carried out a search of the house and arrested a man in his mid-40s.

Cannabis was seized which is estimated to be worth more than €60,000.

The man, originally from eastern Europe, is being held at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.