Man arrested after bomb found in Northern Ireland border town

By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 09:54 AM

Police have confirmed that a bomb was found following a security alert in Northern Ireland.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered in Strabane, Co Tyrone, on Saturday morning.

During the alert, in the highly residential and built-up Church View area of the border town, residents were evacuated from their homes as Army bomb experts investigated.

A man was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Political representatives condemned the alert, in which pensioners forced were to leave their homes.

Local Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley said: “This security alert in the Church View area of Strabane has brought nothing but disruption to the local community.

People have had to leave their homes as a result of this security alert and have been severely inconvenienced.

“Those behind this alert have nothing to offer the people of Strabane and have no support.

“These actions need to end immediately.”

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan branded the alert a disgrace as it happened on Saturday.

“Residents are being absolutely tortured by this,” he said.

“Those behind this constant disruption have nothing to offer people here.

I have spoken to police today and hope that local people can be allowed back to their homes as quickly as possible as the area is made safe.

Residents have since been allowed back into their homes and the security alert is now over.

