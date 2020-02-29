Man arrested after ammunition seized in Dublin

A man has been arrested after a seizure of ammunition in Dublin last night.

Gardaí in Coolock carried out a search of a house in Coolock Village last night.

A statement revealed that gardaí obtained a Section 29 warrant under Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and executed it at around 11pm last night.

Gardaí said ammunition was seized during the search and a man in his early 50s was arrested.

The man is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.