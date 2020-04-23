Man arrested after allegedly spitting at Garda

A man is due before the courts in Co Louth this morning after allegedly spitting at a Garda.

He was taken into custody yesterday.

Gardaí had responded to a seperate incident in Moneymore in Drogheda at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon where a man in his 20s was alleged to have had a knife.

He was taken into custody following a pursuit on foot.

While arresting him, it is claimed a second man in his late 30 interfered in the arrest before spitting on a Garda.

Both men were taken into custody on separate charges.

They are due before Dundalk District Court later this morning.