Man arrested after allegedly spitting at Garda

A man is due before the courts in Co Louth this morning after allegedly spitting at a Garda.
He was taken into custody yesterday.
Gardaí had responded to a seperate incident in Moneymore in Drogheda at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon where a man in his 20s was alleged to have had a knife.
He was taken into custody following a pursuit on foot.
While arresting him, it is claimed a second man in his late 30 interfered in the arrest before spitting on a Garda.
Both men were taken into custody on separate charges.
They are due before Dundalk District Court later this morning.