NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man arrested after alleged assault left taxi driver hospitalised

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 12:07 PM

A taxi driver has been hospitalised following an alleged assault in Dublin.

The 30-year-old man was attacked while working on the Beaumont Road at around 2.30am yesterday.

A man in his 20s who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Last month, gardaí in Clontarf investigated the alleged assault of another taxi driver after a dashcam video of an apparent attack went viral.

The video was shared hundreds of times on social media and showed a passenger in a car repeatedly using a racial slur and attempting to punch the driver.

READ MORE

Shane Geoghegan's murderer's claim he didn't have fair trial rejected by ECHR

More on this topic

Gardaí arrest man as they investigate 'staged road traffic collisions'

Update: Gardaí issue details of car they seek in connection with man's shooting near motorway

Two arrested and firearm recovered during garda operation in Dublin

Two arrested as gardaí €550,000 worth of drugs and €20,000 in cash in Tipperary

KEYWORDS

AssaultDublinArrest

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man as they investigate 'staged road traffic collisions'

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Cork post office robbed

Gardaí trying to establish motive for Dublin murders

Shane Geoghegan's murderer's claim he didn't have fair trial rejected by ECHR


Lifestyle

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

Empty-nester Lorraine Kelly reveals a stylish makeover of her daughter Rosie’s bedroom

Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

From childhood bread baking to exploding seaweed, these are the Hairy Bikers’ food memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »