Man arrested after alleged assault left taxi driver hospitalised

A taxi driver has been hospitalised following an alleged assault in Dublin.

The 30-year-old man was attacked while working on the Beaumont Road at around 2.30am yesterday.

A man in his 20s who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The driver was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Last month, gardaí in Clontarf investigated the alleged assault of another taxi driver after a dashcam video of an apparent attack went viral.

The video was shared hundreds of times on social media and showed a passenger in a car repeatedly using a racial slur and attempting to punch the driver.