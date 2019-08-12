News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after 93-year-old ‘stabbed’ in Co Louth

By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 06:54 AM

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspected stabbing of a 93-year-old man.

The 30-year-old was detained in the Dundalk area on Saturday night.

He is being questioned about the serious assault on the pensioner in the village of Blackrock, Co Louth, on Saturday afternoon.

Gardai said they were called to the scene at Sandy Lane in the village at around 2.50pm.

They said the pensioner had sustained a number of apparent stab wounds following a suspected altercation with another man.

The injured man was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition was described as stable on Sunday.

The suspect has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene was carried out on Saturday.

Gardai have reiterated their appeal for witnesses to come forward and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Sandy Lane or the nearby community centre between 2pm and 3pm on Saturday.

They are urged to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station.

- Press Association

