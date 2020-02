A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €53,000 of suspected heroin in Co Cork yesterday

The man in his 30s was arrested after the seizure in Grenagh.

He was brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently being questioned.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The seizure was carried out by gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Cork city, with the assistance of the southern region dog unit and gardaí from Blarney.