A man in his 40s is to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning in connection with a drugs seizure in Dublin.

He was arrested after drugs worth over €200,000 were found in the Finglas area last night.

A search was carried out on a house where cannabis herb, cannabis resin and cocaine were seized along with a small amount of heroin, ecstasy and cigarettes.

It was part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised crime and the sale and supply of drugs.