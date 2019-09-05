News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after €107k drug seizure at train station in Cork

File photo of Kent Railway Station in Cork.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 09:57 AM

A man has been arrested in Cork city after a drug seizure in the city railway station.

Gardaí seized €107,000 worth of suspected cocaine and heroin at Kent Railway Station yesterday evening.

Officers stopped and searched a man in his 30s and found €105,000 worth of heroin and €2,000 worth of cocaine.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The discovery was made as part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mayfield area.

