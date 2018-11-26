Home»ireland

Man appears in court over death of Irishman John Curran in South Africa

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 01:02 PM

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court in South Africa in connection with the murder of an Irishman there.

John Curran was killed in Cape Town earlier this month.

The 60-year-old from Churchtown, Dublin was due to return home after spending the last two years overseeing the building of homes and schools for the underprivileged.

The father of four was a Principal of The Good Shepard National School in Churchtown for 16 years before retiring a number of years ago.

South African Journalist JJ Cornish says the suspect is being held in custody to appear in court again next Monday and that little is known about him other than his name and age.

"The killing of John Curran has raised quite a storm in Cape Town," he said.

It was described by as a member of the executive council, the provincial boss of safety and security, as a "sad and senseless killing", Mr Cornish said.

