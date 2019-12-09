News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery

Man appears in court in connection with Dublin robbery
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 12:57 PM

A man has appeared in court in connection with a robbery in Dublin.

He is accused of using a broken glass bottle to threaten staff at a shop on Andrew Street yesterday.

The suspect, in his mid-30s, was arrested on Dame Street after being chased by gardaí.

They say the man threatened a staff member and demanded cash from the tills.

They added that the suspect fled on foot with a sum of cash in the direction of Dame St.

Gardaí said no injuries were reported during the incident and investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Rats, a dead mouse and pigeon faeces: Record 23 enforcement orders in November

More on this topic

Man suffers 'serious and possible life changing injuries' in Dublin collisionMan suffers 'serious and possible life changing injuries' in Dublin collision

Garda Superintendent denies writing that whistleblower made up claim about alleged dealerGarda Superintendent denies writing that whistleblower made up claim about alleged dealer

Senior male Garda suspended from dutySenior male Garda suspended from duty

Garda Superintendent denies targeting and humiliating whistleblowerGarda Superintendent denies targeting and humiliating whistleblower


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Storm Atiyah: Flights cancelled, trains delayed in Cork and KerryStorm Atiyah: Flights cancelled, trains delayed in Cork and Kerry

Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collisionGardaí renew appeal for information following fatal road collision

Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to stormWild Lights at Dublin Zoo cancelled due to storm

In pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits IrelandIn pictures: The first look at Storm Atiyah as it hits Ireland


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears some useful tips to make trips easier.Plan that family car journey with some useful tips to make traveling with kids easier

There's more to this trusty festive staple thank you might think, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin.Why sprouts earn a place on your plate all year round

My songs are like my babies.This much I know: Singer Jake Carter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »