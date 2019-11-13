Man appears in court in connection with €1.4m cocaine seizure

A 29-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged in connection with the seizure of €1.4m worth of cocaine in Drogheda, Co. Louth on Monday.

Karl Dennis of Elmwood Close, Termonabbey, Drogheda has been charged with both possession and possession for the purpose of sale or supply.

He faces further charges in relation to the discovery of a quantity of cannabis at his home address later the same day.

The accused has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.