News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man appears in court charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in Louth

Man appears in court charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in Louth
Special Criminal Court, file photo.
By Olga Cronin
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 05:39 PM

A 49-year-old Northern Irish man has appeared before the Special Criminal Court this evening charged with attacking and falsely imprisoning a man in Co Louth over two years ago.

He is also charged with robbing the man of several items, including two mobile phones and a passport, and of demanding £50,000 (€59,285) with menaces from the man.

Anthony Finglas, from Havelock Place, Warrenpoint, Co Down, appeared before the three-judge court this afternoon charged with a total of four non-scheduled offences.

Detective Sergeant Padraig Boyce, of the Special Detective Unit, told State solicitor Michael O’Donovan that he arrested Mr Finglas on Castle Street in Trim, Co Meath today at 11.52am, on foot of an arrest warrant issued by the Special Criminal Court yesterday.

Det Sgt Boyce said after he cautioned Mr Finglas, he answered “not guilty”.

The senior guard also told the non-jury court that this afternoon, he met Mr Finglas in the confines of the court, identified himself and handed Mr Finglas a copy of the charge sheet, read over the the charges and explained them to Mr Finglas in plain language.

Det Sgt Boyce said he then cautioned Mr Finglas in the usual manner and Mr Finglas had nothing to say.

READ MORE

Murder trial jury hears Patricia O’Connor's husband had reported her missing when he knew she was dead

Asked by Mr O’Donovan to identify Mr Finglas, Det Sgt Boyce pointed over to Mr Finglas across the court room where he was sitting and said he was the man wearing an Adidas t-shirt and black jacket.

The court heard that Mr Finglas is charged with falsely imprisoning Edward McAndrew without his consent at One Ferry Hill, Cornamucklagh, Omeath, Co Louth on or about December 2nd, 2017. This is contrary to Section 15 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He is also charged with assaulting Mr McAndrew and causing him harm at the same location and on the same date. This is contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Finglas is also charged with robbing car keys, approximately £200 (€237), a travel bag and its contents, a wallet and its contents, a briefcase and its contents, two mobile phones and an Irish passport from Edward McAndrew at the same address and on the same date. This is contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

He is also charged with making an unwarranted demand “to wit demanded money totalling £50,000 (€59,285) from one Edward McAndrew with menaces”, again at the same time and location. This is contrary to Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Finglas to appear again next Tuesday morning for a bail hearing. The court heard an application for legal aid will also be finalised on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Art teacher's employment status case sent back to Labour Court for reconsideration

More on this topic

Widow of hospital consultant alleges negligence in his care and treatmentWidow of hospital consultant alleges negligence in his care and treatment

'I thought I would be safe in hospital' - Man sexually assaulted teenage patient in CUH ward'I thought I would be safe in hospital' - Man sexually assaulted teenage patient in CUH ward

'He told the doctor it does him good' - Man caught growing cannabis to treat his diabetes jailed'He told the doctor it does him good' - Man caught growing cannabis to treat his diabetes jailed

Art teacher's employment status case sent back to Labour Court for reconsiderationArt teacher's employment status case sent back to Labour Court for reconsideration


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Sixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seatSixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seat

Mick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North CentralMick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North Central

Group suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadoneGroup suggests allowing nurses to prescribe methadone

Jason Corbett's family confident convictions for his killing will be upheld Jason Corbett's family confident convictions for his killing will be upheld


Lifestyle

These are the dog days of mid-February. New year, new you is long gone, helped on its way by the box of Scots Clan that somehow managed to escape the feeding frenzy at Christmas time. Spring is coming, but not yet. It’s still dark when we get up in the mornings, and by 6pm at night. The kids start “why do we have to get up for school every morning?” by Tuesday, and it goes downhill after that.Learner Dad: I get ants in my pants around 11am on Saturday morning if we don't have a plan

An Irish film director said he was still in touch with “Jihad Jane”, a wannabe American terrorist who was sentenced to 10 years in a US prison after plotting murder in Waterford.'She was a larger-than-life character' - Irish film director speaks about 'Jihad Jane' ahead of movie release

Whether you’ve gone totally plant-based or you’re trying to be more of a flexitarian, Liz Connor hears how to ease gassy episodes.Going vegan? A nutritionist explains how to stop wind and bloating

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s upset her widowed father is already in another relationship.‘We lost our mum last year and dad’s already seeing someone else – how can he move on so fast?’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »