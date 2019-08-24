Man appears in court accused of child grooming offence

A man has appeared in court in Belfast accused of trying to meet a child after a grooming attempt.

Paul Pius Lynch, 52, with an address on the Falls Road in west Belfast, has been charged with attempting to meet a child following child grooming and attempted sexual communication with a child on August 22.

Lynch, who is unemployed, did not have any legal representation on Saturday morning as he appeared in the dock of Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

A detective constable indicated he believes he can connect the accused with the charges.

Lynch indicated from the dock that he would not be applying for bail.

The accused also said he intends to plead guilty to the charges.

District Judge Steven Keown said the Public Prosecution Service is “not yet in a position to take a plea”, adding “you should really speak to a solicitor about this case, but that’s a matter for you”.

The judge told the court: “Mr Lynch has made certain indications in the dock, the prosecution may wish to take a note of that.”

Lynch was remanded into custody and will next appear before the court by videolink on August 28.

- Press Association