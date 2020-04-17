Man appears in Cork court in connection with €125k drugs seizure

A man in his 20s has been remanded on bail after being charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €125,000 by undercover gardaí in Co Cork.

Paulo Rodriguez, 23, of Corrinlea, Cork Road, Fermoy was charged with possession of cocaine and with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Cullanagh, Fermoy on April 11.

Det Garda Robert Kennedy today gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at a sitting of Fermoy District Court in Mallow.

He told the court that Mr Rodriguez made no reply to either charge when they were put to him under caution.

Judge Patricia Harney was told that Gardai had no objection to bail once certain conditions were complied with by Mr Rodriguez.

Mr Rodriguez’s solicitor, Daithi Ó Donnabhain said that his client was willing to abide by any and all conditions set down by the court.

Gardaí requested that the accused would reside at his home address in Fermoy, that he would abide by a curfew at his home between 9pm and 8am and sign on daily at Fermoy Garda Station.

Gardaí also requested that Rodriguez surrender his passport and Identity Card and undertake not to apply for duplicate travel documents.

He was also ordered to be contactable around the clock on a mobile phone.

Judge Harney remanded Mr Rodriguez on bail to appear at Fermoy District Court on June 19.