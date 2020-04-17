News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man appears in Cork court in connection with €125k drugs seizure

Man appears in Cork court in connection with €125k drugs seizure
By Olivia Kelleher
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 06:32 PM

A man in his 20s has been remanded on bail after being charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €125,000 by undercover gardaí in Co Cork.

Paulo Rodriguez, 23, of Corrinlea, Cork Road, Fermoy was charged with possession of cocaine and with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at Cullanagh, Fermoy on April 11.

Det Garda Robert Kennedy today gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution at a sitting of Fermoy District Court in Mallow.

He told the court that Mr Rodriguez made no reply to either charge when they were put to him under caution.

Judge Patricia Harney was told that Gardai had no objection to bail once certain conditions were complied with by Mr Rodriguez.

Mr Rodriguez’s solicitor, Daithi Ó Donnabhain said that his client was willing to abide by any and all conditions set down by the court.

Gardaí requested that the accused would reside at his home address in Fermoy, that he would abide by a curfew at his home between 9pm and 8am and sign on daily at Fermoy Garda Station.

Gardaí also requested that Rodriguez surrender his passport and Identity Card and undertake not to apply for duplicate travel documents.

He was also ordered to be contactable around the clock on a mobile phone.

Judge Harney remanded Mr Rodriguez on bail to appear at Fermoy District Court on June 19.

More on this topic

Man who breached order admits putting his mother in fear by climbing into her garden shedMan who breached order admits putting his mother in fear by climbing into her garden shed

Boy, 16, charged with damaging 22 cars of wedding guests in CorkBoy, 16, charged with damaging 22 cars of wedding guests in Cork

Provisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of fashion retailer Laura AshleyProvisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of fashion retailer Laura Ashley

Company confident business can be saved as interim examiner appointed to City Jet Company confident business can be saved as interim examiner appointed to City Jet


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Calls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisisCalls for TD's travel expenses to be cut during crisis

Finance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 responseFinance Minister rules out income tax increases to help fund Covid-19 response

'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases'We need to know source of infections' - Nurses make up 10%, and rising, of Covid-19 cases


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps shows how interior design can offer a fascinating teaching moment for all ages.How to get the family involved in home decorating projects

Can you get top marks in our entertainment quiz? Let us know!Quick quiz: Test you entertainment knowledge with these 10 questions

Taking the gym to the nation, personal trainer Ray Lally challenges Daíthí Ó Sé to a 15-minute training session in a new RTÉ series. Brendan O'Brien reports.Work it out: Dáithí and Ray join forces to help get the nation moving

Measures taken to tackle Covid-19 have dramatically changed how dental care is provided, says Helen O'Callaghan.In the teeth of a crisis: Pandemic leaves dentists struggling to deliver a service

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »