Man appears in Belfast court on terrorism charges

A man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with a number of terror offences.

Daniel McClean, 52, of Lagmore Gardens, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation – the IRA – possession of documents likely to be of use to terrorists and possession of a firearm.

Appearing in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and sporting a grey beard, McClean nodded to indicate he understood the charges.

A police officer told the court she believes she can connect the accused to the charges.

There was no application for bail during the brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

McClean was remanded in custody by District Judge Mark Hamill.

He will next appear in court on May 10.

Man due in Belfast court on terrorism charges

A man will appear in court in Belfast on Saturday charged with a number of terrorism offences.

The 52-year-old was arrested on the Stewartstown Road in the west of the city on Thursday.

A 52yr man charged with membership of proscribed organisation,collecting & possessing information likely to be of use to terrorists & possession of firearm & imitation firearm. To appear at Belfast MC tomorrow, following a vehicle stop on Stewartstown Rd, west Belfast on Thursday— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 12, 2019

He has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, collecting and possessing information likely to be of use to terrorists and possession of a firearm and imitation firearm.

- Press Association