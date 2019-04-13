NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man appears in Belfast court on terrorism charges

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 02:00 PM

A man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with a number of terror offences.

Daniel McClean, 52, of Lagmore Gardens, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation – the IRA – possession of documents likely to be of use to terrorists and possession of a firearm.

Appearing in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and sporting a grey beard, McClean nodded to indicate he understood the charges.

A police officer told the court she believes she can connect the accused to the charges.

There was no application for bail during the brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

McClean was remanded in custody by District Judge Mark Hamill.

He will next appear in court on May 10.

