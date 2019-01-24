NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man appears in Belfast court on prostitution and trafficking charges

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 03:00 PM

A man has appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with controlling prostitution for gain and trafficking within the UK.

The 55-year-old was assisted by a translator as two charges relating to alleged offences between 2003 and 2013 were read to the court.

He is not being named to protect the identify of the alleged victim, who is his wife.

A detective constable indicated that she believed she could connect the man to the charges.

The defendant spoke only during the brief hearing to indicate he understood the charges.

District Judge Peter King remanded the man in custody.

The defendant is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court again via video link on February 21.

The man was arrested on Monday in London by detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.

- Press Association


