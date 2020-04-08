News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man and woman released following arrest in connection with seizure of pipe bomb, firearm, and cash

Man and woman released following arrest in connection with seizure of pipe bomb, firearm, and cash
By David Raleigh
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 11:08 AM

A man and a woman arrested by Gardaí in connection with the seizure of a suspected bomb, firearm, and nearly €50,000 in cash, have been released without charge.

Gardaí are to send files on the arrests of both suspects to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will decide whether the man and woman are to face charges.

As part of the investigation last Monday, April 6, gardai seized €20,000 in cash at a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick.

The cash was recovered following the arrest of the man and woman on April 5, in connection with the seizure of a suspected firearm, a suspected pipe bomb, and approximately €27,000 in cash.

A Garda spokesman said: “Shortly before 8,30pm, Gardaí from Henry Street were on patrol when they stopped and searched a car in the Castleconnell area. During the search, approximately €27,000 in cash was seized by Gardaí.”

“A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

“Two follow up searches were carried out at houses in the Castleconnell area later that evening. At the first house, Gardaí seized a suspected firearm and pipe bomb. A woman in her 40s was arrested and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act, 1939.”

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken for further examination, gardai said.

“At the second house, Gardaí seized €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb. No arrests were made following this seizure. All of the items seized will now be sent for technical analysis.”

READ MORE

Minister willing to extend Garda powers beyond weekend if people ignore Covid-19 restrictions

More on this topic

Pensioner left shocked after pipe bomb detonated outside home in Co ArmaghPensioner left shocked after pipe bomb detonated outside home in Co Armagh

Viable pipe bomb discovered in Limerick city estateViable pipe bomb discovered in Limerick city estate

Pipe bombs defendant faces 30-count indictmentPipe bombs defendant faces 30-count indictment

Gardaí investigate pipe-bomb hoaxes in Dublin


TOPIC: Pipe bomb

More in this Section

Irish scientists formulate key Covid-19 testing chemical Irish scientists formulate key Covid-19 testing chemical

NI reports three more Covid-19 deaths as it strengthens co-operation with HSENI reports three more Covid-19 deaths as it strengthens co-operation with HSE

Man arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without chargeMan arrested in connection with fatal Tipperary stabbing released without charge

One-man protest over Covid church closuresOne-man protest over Covid church closures


Lifestyle

Indulging in a little comfort eating lately? Worry not – with Easter just around the corner Maresa Fagan looks at how chocolate can be good for your heart, head, and healthFive genuine health reasons to enjoy chocolate this Easter weekend

Currently digging your garden up? You’ve got the ‘grow your own’ bug.11 things you’ll know if you’ve suddenly become obsessed with growing your own

IN TIMES like these, when we are stuck in our houses, going out just for exercise and groceries, it can feel harder to find inspiration and motivation to make the most of the food we have already in our cupboards, fridges and pantries.Currabinny Cooks: Making the most of store cupboard ‘essentials’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »