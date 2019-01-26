NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man and woman killed in car crash in Monaghan

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 06:52 AM

A man and woman in their 70s were killed when their car crashed into a bogland near Killyneil Cross in Monaghan.

They had been travelling on the R213 near the Monaghan/ Armagh border when the car left the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 6pm last night.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies taken to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital.

The road remained closed overnight with local diversions in place, ahead of an examination this morning by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Gardai in Monaghan at 047-77200.


Car crash

