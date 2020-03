A man and a woman in their 20s have been arrested in connection with a robbery of a shop in south Dublin last night.

At around 9.10pm, a man, believed to be armed with a knife, and a woman entered the store in Dundrum and cash was taken.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Two people were arrested a short time later and detained at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station.

They have been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.