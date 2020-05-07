Man and woman due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Blackrock in Cork last Friday.

A man in his 70s received minor injuries after two people forced their way into a house at Bulls Lane and stole a sum of cash and some personal items.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged and was due in court today.

The man was detained at Mayfield Garda Station and is also due in court this afternoon in connection with the case.

