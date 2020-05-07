News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man and woman due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

Man and woman due in court in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 01:48 PM

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Blackrock in Cork last Friday.

A man in his 70s received minor injuries after two people forced their way into a house at Bulls Lane and stole a sum of cash and some personal items.

A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged and was due in court today.

The man was detained at Mayfield Garda Station and is also due in court this afternoon in connection with the case.

[readmore][/readmore]

More on this topic

Gardaí arrest two men as part of operation into organised criminal croupsGardaí arrest two men as part of operation into organised criminal croups

Man arrested in Limerick after sitting room barricade Man arrested in Limerick after sitting room barricade

Man arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin petrol stationMan arrested in connection with robbery at Dublin petrol station

Elderly man injured after burglars force way into home in Blackrock area of CorkElderly man injured after burglars force way into home in Blackrock area of Cork


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtburglaryTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Five defendants added in action by Janet Jackson's separated husband against FacebookFive defendants added in action by Janet Jackson's separated husband against Facebook

High Court temporarily restrains father from contacting disabled son in foster careHigh Court temporarily restrains father from contacting disabled son in foster care

Leaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD saysLeaving Cert: Minister has to make his mind up soon, Sinn Féin TD says

Court hears settlement talks between ex-rugby star Shane Byrne and Oxigen Environmental intensifyCourt hears settlement talks between ex-rugby star Shane Byrne and Oxigen Environmental intensify


Lifestyle

I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle and I’ve noticed my energy levels have started to dip. I’m in my 40s and make sure to eat well and take plenty of exercise. What would you recommend?Natural Health: 'I’m finding it difficult to shake off a persistent sniffle'

Here are our top TV picks for today.Thursday's TV highlights: Pure Mule returns from the RTÉ archives

Serving up the latest food newsThe Menu: A bulletin board for Irish foodies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »