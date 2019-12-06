News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man and woman arrested in relation to €135k drugs seizure in Dublin

Man and woman arrested in relation to €135k drugs seizure in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 10:29 AM

Two people have been arrested in relation to a drugs seizure in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from Crumlin and Sundrive garda stations searched two properties in Crumlin and Drimnagh as part of an intelligence led operation.

During the search, a substantial quantity of benzodiazepines, cocaine and heroin was seized.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €135,000.

A male and female, both in their 20s, were arrested in relation to the incident.

They are currently being detained at Crumlin Garda Station.

READ MORE

Limerick man John keeps on trucking into next life as he gets dying wish

More on this topic

Man, 30s, arrested in connection with seizure of gold bars, drugs and alcoholMan, 30s, arrested in connection with seizure of gold bars, drugs and alcohol

Man, 45, arrested in connection with €110k cocaine seizureMan, 45, arrested in connection with €110k cocaine seizure

Gardaí seize €100k of cannabis in RoscommonGardaí seize €100k of cannabis in Roscommon

Cocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coastCocaine worth hundreds of millions of euro found in submarine off Spanish coast


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Barnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our helpBarnardos: Over 500 families waiting for our help

Two men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizureTwo men charged in relation to loaded firearm seizure

CervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnoverCervicalCheck refuses to show staff turnover

Eight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from IrelandEight migrants found on ship in Waterford deported from Ireland


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »