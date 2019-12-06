Man and woman arrested in relation to €135k drugs seizure in Dublin

Two people have been arrested in relation to a drugs seizure in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí from Crumlin and Sundrive garda stations searched two properties in Crumlin and Drimnagh as part of an intelligence led operation.

During the search, a substantial quantity of benzodiazepines, cocaine and heroin was seized.

The drugs have an estimated street value of €135,000.

A male and female, both in their 20s, were arrested in relation to the incident.

They are currently being detained at Crumlin Garda Station.