Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Belgooly last July. Photo: Paul Byrne Virgin Media
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 09:23 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s in relation to incidents of arson at houses in Belgooly, Co. Cork

Shortly before 11pm on July 2, Gardaí received a report of a fire at an unoccupied house in Belgooly which has spread to two other homes.

One of the homes was completely destroyed as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported to Gardaí following the fire.

Gardaí from the Bandon District carried out an investigation and arrested a man and a woman this morning.

They are both currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Belgooly

