News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man and woman arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork

Man and woman arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 11:02 PM

Two people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork city last week.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested today as part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary at a house at Bull's Lane, Blackrock Road.

The woman, who was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, has since been charged.

She will appear before Cork City District Court tomorrow morning.

The man is still being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

READ MORE

Hairdressers urged to avoid black market cuts

More on this topic

Donohoe murder trial resumes after nine-week breakDonohoe murder trial resumes after nine-week break

Former Israeli soldier accused of threatening to kill off-licence ownerFormer Israeli soldier accused of threatening to kill off-licence owner

10 months for man who stole Mercedes car after drinking eight pints10 months for man who stole Mercedes car after drinking eight pints

Man who pushed and demanded Xanax from pharmacist gets 10 monthsMan who pushed and demanded Xanax from pharmacist gets 10 months


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CorkTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath€500k EuroMillions ticket sold in Co Meath

Coronavirus' effect on tourism and childcare to be discussed at Dáil sittingCoronavirus' effect on tourism and childcare to be discussed at Dáil sitting

Sportswear manufacturer reopens factory to make hospital scrubsSportswear manufacturer reopens factory to make hospital scrubs

Red forest fire warning in place in IrelandRed forest fire warning in place in Ireland


Lifestyle

Normal People star Paul Mescal has revealed how he has been been insulated from huge fame from his breakout role due to quarantine.Lockdown shields ‘Normal People’ star from fame

If ever there was a time to support local growers, this is it, says Peter Dowdall Show must go on in your own backyard

Steve Wall is an actor and singer from Galway, best known as lead vocalist in The Stunning. As part of Mick Flannery’s 'Mini Gigs at Mick’s' online concert series, held in association with PlayIrish, he will perform a live stream gig via Flannery's Facebook and Instagram channels, next Monday (May 11) at 7pm.A Question of Taste: Steve Wall

Each morning, as Ed O'Brien wrote the music for his first solo album, he would wake, make a cup of tea and hike to the top of a hill beside his cottage in rural Wales.Radiohead's Ed O'Brien on going solo with new album 'Earth'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

  • 7
  • 14
  • 20
  • 23
  • 27
  • 46
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »