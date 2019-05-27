Man and boy, 5, die in collision between truck and car in Offaly

A man and a young boy have been killed in a road accident in Co. Offaly today.

A car and an articulated truck collided at Scrubb, Killeigh, Tullamore at around 5pm this afternoon.

The man driving the car, who was in his 30s, and a five-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car have died.

A young girl who had also been in the car has been airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and another male passenger has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The man driving the truck has also been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with minor injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.