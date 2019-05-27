NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man and boy, 5, die in collision between truck and car in Offaly

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 27, 2019 - 09:26 PM

A man and a young boy have been killed in a road accident in Co. Offaly today.

A car and an articulated truck collided at Scrubb, Killeigh, Tullamore at around 5pm this afternoon.

The man driving the car, who was in his 30s, and a five-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car have died.

A young girl who had also been in the car has been airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and another male passenger has been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

The man driving the truck has also been taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore with minor injuries.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a Garda forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this collision to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057-9327600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Ian Bailey not charged in Ireland due to 'problems from garda reports', judge tells trial

More on this topic

Man, 30s, dies following road collision in Co Wexford

Man, 26, dies after collision between motorcycle and tractor in Co Meath

Man, 40s, dies while cycling in Co Mayo

Motorist flips car after caught speeding at 133km/h

trafficroad accidentTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Sinn Féin 'in trouble' if general election is called, MEP candidate says

#Elections2019: Gogglebox star becomes first migrant Councillor in Meath

Eamon Ryan outlines Green Party's key demands for potential coalition partners

Judgment reserved in Frank McNamara/Theresa Lowe personal insolvency application


Lifestyle

10 ways you really can ‘do your bit’ for sustainability

'We want you to feel wretched': Charlie Brooker talks Miley Cyrus and Black Mirror

New partner appears reluctant to take things further

Global vision from Foynes Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »