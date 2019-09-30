Man allowed to do community service instead of jail time for travelling in stolen car that crashed

A young man who admitted travelling in a stolen car was today told by the sentencing judge what a serious offence it was, and all the more so because the car crashed.

Gary Pearse, 20, of 24 Mount St Joseph’s Heights, Bakers Road, Cork, pleaded guilty in Cork District Court today to the charge of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car.

The driver, who was not in court today, drove off at speed when gardaí approached. He ended up crashing the car.

Judge Olann Kelleher addressed the defendant on the seriousness of the case.

“On September 5, 2018 at 3am gardaí from Gurranabraher were on mobile patrol on Blarney Road when they observed a Kia Sportage at Mile Stream, Shanakiel. Gardaí were aware that this vehicle was reported stolen,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

"Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to stop. It was later crashed at Mackey’s Cross a short time later. Gardaí observed Gary Pearse coming out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The defendant ran from the scene and was arrested after a short foot chase."

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused could do community service of 200 hours instead of five months in prison on the charge of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the 20-year-old cooperated with the probation service who provided a lengthy background report on him for Judge Kelleher.