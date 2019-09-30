News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man allowed to do community service instead of jail time for travelling in stolen car that crashed

Man allowed to do community service instead of jail time for travelling in stolen car that crashed
By Liam Heylin
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 05:55 PM

A young man who admitted travelling in a stolen car was today told by the sentencing judge what a serious offence it was, and all the more so because the car crashed.

Gary Pearse, 20, of 24 Mount St Joseph’s Heights, Bakers Road, Cork, pleaded guilty in Cork District Court today to the charge of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car.

The driver, who was not in court today, drove off at speed when gardaí approached. He ended up crashing the car.

Judge Olann Kelleher addressed the defendant on the seriousness of the case.

“On September 5, 2018 at 3am gardaí from Gurranabraher were on mobile patrol on Blarney Road when they observed a Kia Sportage at Mile Stream, Shanakiel. Gardaí were aware that this vehicle was reported stolen,” Sergeant Gearóid Davis said.

"Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to stop. It was later crashed at Mackey’s Cross a short time later. Gardaí observed Gary Pearse coming out of the passenger side of the vehicle. The defendant ran from the scene and was arrested after a short foot chase."

Judge Olann Kelleher said the accused could do community service of 200 hours instead of five months in prison on the charge of allowing himself to be carried in a stolen car.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the 20-year-old cooperated with the probation service who provided a lengthy background report on him for Judge Kelleher.

READ MORE

Here's how students have cheated in State exams

More on this topic

Boy who inhales solvents almost daily 'in danger of cardiac arrest'Boy who inhales solvents almost daily 'in danger of cardiac arrest'

Ex-US military men seek to have Shannon security-breach trial transferred to DublinEx-US military men seek to have Shannon security-breach trial transferred to Dublin

Community service for man who assaulted Mercy Hospital security manCommunity service for man who assaulted Mercy Hospital security man

Jail for homeless man who stole steak knife from restaurant 'to peel a few potatoes'Jail for homeless man who stole steak knife from restaurant 'to peel a few potatoes'


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Scientists issue jellyfish warning after more than 30 wash up on south-west coastScientists issue jellyfish warning after more than 30 wash up on south-west coast

Extinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitalsExtinction Rebellion Ireland release video to announce 'Rebellion Week' in world's capitals

Failure of Govt to pay for Trump and Pence visits undermines public welfare, says gardaíFailure of Govt to pay for Trump and Pence visits undermines public welfare, says gardaí

More than 10,000 homeless for seventh consecutive monthMore than 10,000 homeless for seventh consecutive month


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears about the benefits of breastfeeding.Mother's touch: Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding help newborns to thrive

Winter’s already nipping at our toes, so follow advice from Kya deLongchamp on ensuring your heating systems are working safely, reliably and efficiently.How to turn the heat up when the temperature falls

Marina Carr's take on Hecuba is irreverent and unsettling, writes Alan O'Riordan.Marina Carr's take on Hecuba turns Greek account of the Trojan War on its head

After thrilling with Loch na hEala, choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan again impresses with MÁM at Dublin Theatre Festival, writes Alan O'Riordan.Choreographer impresses once again at Dublin Theatre Festival following success of Loch na hEala

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »