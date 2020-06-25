News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man allegedly stabbed in the leg in course of a lunchtime robbery in Cork park

The defendant faces a charge of assault causing harm at Bishop Lucey Park, pictured, on June 23.
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 06:40 PM

A man was stabbed in the leg in the course of a lunchtime robbery at a city centre park in Cork city, it was alleged today.

Gardaí investigated the reported attack at lunchtime on Tuesday and arrested a man today.

Detective Garda Brian Barron arrested the 38-year-old man and brought him before Cork District Court.

Det. Garda Barron testified at Cork District Court that he arrested Jason O’Callaghan of no fixed address and charged him four counts including robbery and assault.

Those two charges related to an alleged incident at Bishop Lucey Park on Grand Parade at approximately 2pm on Tuesday, June 23.

Jason O’Callaghan was charged with assaulting Laurynas Sadzeyiciuis, who is in his thirties. The defendant also faces a charge of assault causing harm to Mr Sadzeyiciuis at Bishop Lucey Park on June 23. He is also accused of robbing Mr Sadzeyiciuis of a bottle of vodka worth €13 on the same occasion.

O’Callaghan was also charged with two other alleged offences, namely theft and criminal damage at premises in Cork city on the same date.

He is accused of stealing a steak knife from Delia’s Kitchen, Carey’s Lane, and with causing criminal damage at Scoozi’s, Winthrop Lane on June 23.

Det. Garda Barron said the reply after caution which was given by the accused to the two Bishop Lucey Park charges was: “I’m very sorry for what happened.” Defence solicitor, Charles O’Connor said that Mr O’Callaghan, who is from Mallow, was not making any application for bail yesterday and that his position was being reserved in that regard.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody for one week to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison on July 2.

