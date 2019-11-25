News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man allegedly shouted 'I am the king of Mitchelstown' after pub altercation which led to man's death

Michael Dineen of Ard Mhuileann, Mitchelstown. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited
By Liam Heylin
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 06:16 PM

A young man who admitted the unlawful killing of a father of five at a pub in Mitchelstown walked down the middle of the road in an act of bravado afterwards shouting, 'I am the king of Mitchelstown'.

This was the allegation made by the prosecution as the case opened before Mr Justice Michael Owens and a jury of six men and six women at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork today.

Michael Dineen of Ard Mhuileann, Mitchelstown, was arraigned on the charge of murder of 36-year-old Patrick O’Donnell at Willie Andies bar on New Square, Mitchelstown, on June 1. He replied that he was guilty of manslaughter, not guilty of murder.

Defence senior counsel, Brendan Grehan, said at the outset that the accused had made a number of admissions: principally that he was guilty of manslaughter, otherwise referred to as the unlawful killing of Mr O’Donnell.

Mr Grehan said there would be issues related to matters such as intent and provocation.

The defence lawyer also said there were admissions facilitating the prosecution in relation to matters such as accepting that he was properly arrested and detained and similarly that the evidence such as CCTV was properly gathered.

Tim O’Leary, prosecution senior counsel, said he would outline the allegations that the prosecution would be making but he stressed that this was not itself evidence.

He also emphasised the presumption that the accused was not guilty of murder unless determined otherwise by the jury at the end of the trial.

READ MORE

Family of murdered garda Tony Golden face further stress as they await expert reports, court hears

Mr O’Leary said the deceased, a father of five, known by the nickname of 'Ginty', was drinking in the bar from noon that day and the accused was there from later in the afternoon. They were known to each other and not unfriendly.

“Something seemed to happen after around 10pm... An altercation occurred between the two men. What occurs according to the prosecution is that the deceased is pulled down on to the ground by the defendant and a vicious assault takes place,” the prosecution senior counsel said.

"That assault leads to the death of Mr O’Donnell and it happens on the pub floor. There were seven teeth knocked out of Mr O’Donnell, two of which end up in internal parts of his body – one in his thorax, one in his airways. It takes considerable force to knock out someone’s teeth"

Mr O’Leary SC said the assault continued after Mr O’Donnell had become unresponsive and despite efforts by staff and others to break it up.

The prosecution senior counsel said that alleged evidence of intention to cause serious harm was enough to prove intention to murder. But he said it would be for the jury to decide.

The case continues tomorrow.

READ MORE

Healy-Rae brothers Jackie and Kevin, and a third man, found guilty of assault outside chip van

More on this topic

Man banned from providing property services in Ireland in landmark caseMan banned from providing property services in Ireland in landmark case

Family of murdered garda Tony Golden face further stress as they await expert reports, court hearsFamily of murdered garda Tony Golden face further stress as they await expert reports, court hears

'We won't let the man who stole our brother's life steal the rest of ours': Christy McGrath's family reacts to killer's sentence'We won't let the man who stole our brother's life steal the rest of ours': Christy McGrath's family reacts to killer's sentence

Legal bid by Clare men to compel fund to release security over more than 50 propertiesLegal bid by Clare men to compel fund to release security over more than 50 properties


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Figures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FFFigures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’

Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »