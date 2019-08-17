News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man airlifted to hospital in critical condition after swimming incident in Clare




File photo.
By Patrick Flynn
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 12:48 PM

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a swimming incident in Co. Clare this morning.

The man, believed to be in his 60s, was swimming in Kilkee bay when he was reported to be in difficulty shortly after 10am.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry were alerted soon afterwards and mounted a multi-agency search and rescue operation.

The local unit of the Irish Coast Guard responded to the incident along with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Kilkee station, Gardaí and National Ambulance Service (NAS) paramedics. Local lifeguards also went to the scene, it is understood.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked to the incident

The man was taken from the water on the western side of Kilkee Bay in an area know as Newfoundout. It is understood he was brought ashore by passers-by and Coast Guard volunteers who carried out CPR.

The man was later airlifted from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be critical.

