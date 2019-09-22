News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man airlifted to hospital following two-car head-on collision in Clare

The HSE/Irish Air Corps Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance. File image.
By Pat Flynn
Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 02:47 PM

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The two-car head-on crash happened at around 12.30pm at Rineen on the N67 Miltown Malbay to Lahinch road.

Two ambulances responded to the incident along with Gardaí and two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station.

A number of people were assessed at the scene by a National Ambulance Service paramedics including an advanced paramedic however just one man was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

It was decided that the man should be airlifted to hospital rather than travel over 90 minutes by road to University Hospital Galway (UHG).

The man is understood to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The HSE/Irish Air Corps Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance was dispatched to Lahinch, just a few kilometres from the scene.

The injured man was then transported by road ambulance to meet the helicopter before he was flown to UHG for treatment.

The road was closed for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

It is understood that one of the vehicles crossed the centre line into the path the second oncoming car. None of the other occupants of the vehicles were seriously hurt.

Gardaí from Ennistymon are investigating the cause of the collision.

