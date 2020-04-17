News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man airlifted to hospital after two motorbikes collide in Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 01:00 PM

Two young men have been injured after two motorcycles collided in the Ballyheigue area of Co. Kerry on Tuesday.

The collision happened shortly after 2pm on the R551 road in Buncurrig, Ballyheigue, shortly before the turn for Ballyheigue village.

One man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries while the other was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-serious injuries.

Both are aged in their late teens and early 20s.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were in the Buncurrig/Ballyheigue area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 14, who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to the driver of a red tractor who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyheigue Garda Station on 066 713 3122, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

