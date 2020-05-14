News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man admits to stealing prosecco and handbag

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Prosecco and a Burberry handbag were stolen by a man at Lindville in Blackrock and yesterday the culprit confessed to the crimes.

A signed plea of guilty was entered by the man accused of stealing a Burberry handbag from a car outside a house on Blackrock Road and the theft of two bottles of Prosecco from the neighbour’s house.

36-year-old Denis Foley of no fixed address in Cork signed guilty pleas yesterday at Cork District Court to charges that on January 18 at an address at Lindville, Blackrock Road, he stole a burberry handbag from a car and that he entered a house there as a trespasser and stole two bottles of Prosecco.

Foley appeared in person at Cork District Court where his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said Foley was entering a signed plea of guilty.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward for sentencing at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

