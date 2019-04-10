NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man admits possessing four kilograms of explosives and a hand grenade

By Alison O’Riordan
Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 03:37 PM

A man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to possessing four kilograms of the explosive TNT and a hand grenade.

Declan McDermott, whose address and date-of-birth is not before the court, was charged with knowingly possessing an explosive substance to wit ten 400 gram blocks of TNT and the explosive head of an RGD33 hand grenade at Spring Garden St, Dublin 3, on June 2, 2017.

Giollaiosa O Lideadha SC told the three-judge court today that McDermott will not require his trial date, which had been fixed for later this month and he could instead be arraigned on the charge.

When the registrar read the indictment to McDermott and asked him how he was pleading, he remained seated and replied: “Guilty”.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded McDermott on continuing bail until April 29, when he will be sentenced.

John O'Brien (56), of North Great Clarence Street, Dublin 1, admitted yesterday to knowingly rendering assistance to an unlawful organisation, in the furtherance of an unlawful object, to wit, possession of an explosive substance under such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable suspicion that it was not in its possession for a lawful object, at his home address on June 2 2017.

Martin Manning, whose address and date-of-birth is also not before the court, previously pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing an explosive substance to wit ten 400 gram blocks of TNT and the explosive head of an RGD33 hand grenade at Spring Garden Street, Dublin 3 on June 2, 2017.

These two men will also be sentenced on April 29.

