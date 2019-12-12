News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man admits duping music fan with non-existent tickets

Aaron Moran.
By Gordon Deegan
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 04:19 PM

A judge has stated that an online fraudster who has duped music fans around the country out of their money over non-existent concert tickets has a Dunnes Stores-sized business.

Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment at Ennis District Court where Aaron Moran (31) entered a plea of guilty to duping Wayne Preston out of €240 for non-existent tickets for a Fleetwood Mac concert on February 7 this year.

In September, Mr Moran of Rose Cottage, Turnpike, Ennis was jailed for four months at Cork District Court for duping a Cork music fan out of €1,000 for four Electric Picnic tickets.

This was days after an appearance at Ennis District Court where Mr Moran pleaded guilty to duping 26 music fans out of almost €8,000 worth of non-existent concert tickets for the likes of Electric Picnic, Arianna Grande and Hugh Jackman.

Mr Moran escaped jail for those offences when receiving a probation bond from a visiting judge.

Judge Durcan stated that Mr Moran got a ‘lucky draw’ for that court appearance “because I’m not going to give him a probation bond for this carry-on”.

After hearing of Mr Moran’s latest victim, Mr Preston Judge Durcan stated that Mr Moran “has a very big business - a national enterprise. This is no cottage industry - this is a fella...He is like Dunnes Stores - branches everywhere.”

Judge Durcan stated that there is one way of stamping it out, and prison is the answer.

Insp Michelle Moloney stated that Mr Moran has 36 previous convictions “and a lot relate to deception”.

Judge Durcan told Mr Moran:

Your behaviour is absolutely despicable and you should be ashamed of yourself.

However, Judge Durcan stopped short of imposing an immediate prison term and instead imposed a six-month suspended prison term.

This was after solicitor for Mr Moran, John Casey told Judge Durcan that a return to prison for Mr Moran would break the very positive engagement he is currently having with the various services.

Mr Casey stated that Mr Moran is currently out on temporary release from his four-month jail term imposed last September.

Judge Durcan warned Mr Moran: “I am suspending the prison term for two years. If you come back before me again in relation to any activity of this nature - ping pong - it will be minimum nine months.”

