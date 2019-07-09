News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their son

Man admits attacking former partner twice while she attended children's hospital with their son
Christopher Gannon outside court today. Pic: collins
By Brion Hoban
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 03:26 PM

A man twice attacked his former partner while she attended a children's hospital with their son, a court has heard.

Christopher Gannon (aged 35) of Ballyfermot Drive, Ballyfermot, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin, on October 6, 2018.

Garda Sergeant Graham Weeks told Caroline Cummings BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question the accused's former partner attended the hospital with their son who required treatment.

Gannon arrived with his brother in an “irate state”, burst into the room and started punching the woman in her head numerous times while their son sat on a hospital bed. The accused was restrained by hospital staff members and the victim was brought to a nurse's station.

He then escaped the grasp of the doctor and security guard who had restrained him, ran to where the victim was and started punching her again. The woman suffered a fractured nose and had double vision in one of her eyes for a period of time after the assault.

In interview with gardaí, Gannon said he lost his head when he saw his former partner of eight-and-a-half years. He said he had received information that his son had been hurt and he attributed his loss of control to this fact.

Gannon has three previous convictions, including convictions for assault and public intoxication. He has five children.

Sgt Weeks agreed with Sarah-Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, that her client had offered a “genuine” apology. He agreed that Gannon was not on the garda radar before or after the assault.

READ MORE

'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied

Ms O'Callaghan said it was a “very very sad case” with a very “sensitive background” that she did not want to go into in open court to protect her client's son.

Judge Patricia Ryan ordered a probation report and adjourned the matter for sentencing on October 18, next.

More on this topic

Man given a week to decide if he wishes to go to prison or comply with court orderMan given a week to decide if he wishes to go to prison or comply with court order

Former car salesman who gave customer 'runaround' in sale of insurance write-off avoids jailFormer car salesman who gave customer 'runaround' in sale of insurance write-off avoids jail

Solicitor/author brought to book by judge’s rave reviewSolicitor/author brought to book by judge’s rave review

Family of Limerick postman settle case against An Post for €250k over his deathFamily of Limerick postman settle case against An Post for €250k over his death

courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Gardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospitalGardaí make three arrests after attack leaves two men in Dublin hospital

Call for Leap cards to be issued for homeless childrenCall for Leap cards to be issued for homeless children

Jury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanismJury at woman's inquest recommends new testing system for Luas body catcher mechanism

'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied'I want the memories of pain to go away,' says victim as neighbour who raped her three times is jalied


Lifestyle

It’s the latest green juice the wellness world is loving.What is chlorophyll water and should you be drinking it?

The phoenix rises: new work after a conflagration for Cork Artist Rebuilding his art practice after the studio fire that claimed his life’s work has meant a shift of focus from stained glass to sculpture, artist Peadar Lamb tells Ellie O’Byrne.Phoenix rises: Peadar Lamb on shifting focus after studio fire claimed his life's work

The designer has shared more details about her forthcoming range.Everything we know so far about Victoria Beckham’s beauty collection

These are the hats to be seen in this season, says Katie Wright.Top off your holiday look with the 3 hottest hat trends of the summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »