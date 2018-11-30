Man acquitted of his partner's murder in Kilkenny

By Eoin Reynolds

A Latvian who was charged with murder despite telling gardai that his partner fell down the stairs has been acquitted of her murder by a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

Justice Tara Burns thanked the jury of eight men and four women and told Rehars Veigulis: "You are free to go."

Mr Veigulis (aged 32) of Bridge Street in Freshford, Co Kilkenny was charged with murdering his partner Rita Apine (aged 29) at their home on or about May 14, 2017.

Rita Apine.

Mr Veigulis maintained from the outset that he was playing with his daughter and heard a "boom, boom, boom". When he looked into the hallway he saw Ms Apine at the bottom of the stairs with blood coming from her head.

A pathologist said Ms Apine's injuries were not consistent with a simple fall down the stairs and that she had never seen some of the injuries caused by such a fall.

Mr Veigulis's defence barrister Michael Bowman SC, instructed by Tony Collier Solicitors, asked the jury not to convict on the basis that the pathologist had not seen such injuries before.

"You fall down stairs in as many ways as there are people who fall down stairs," he said.

The jury took 10 hours and 21 minutes in their deliberations. Mr Veigulis wiped his eyes and hugged his lawyers following the not guilty verdict.

