News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man acquitted of attempted murder last week also has assault charge dropped

Man acquitted of attempted murder last week also has assault charge dropped
By Eoin Reynolds
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 12:51 PM

A father of three who was cleared of threatening to murder his ex-girlfriend's partner has had a charge of assaulting his ex-girlfriend causing her harm dropped at the Central Criminal Court.

Robert Lawlor was acquitted last week of five charges, including attempted murder, following a trial in which his ex-girlfriend Rachel Kirwan resiled from a statement she gave to gardai in which she said Mr Lawlor had threatened to kill her new partner Derek Mitchell and his mother Fiona Mitchell.

In May 2018 a gunman entered Ms Mitchell's garden and fired four times, killing her dog Chopper and smashing a window and a patio door and leaving a bullet hole in her front door. Ms Mitchell described fleeing through front door as the gunshots were fired. She told the jury that she saw Mr Lawlor through her patio window in her back garden holding a gun moments before the shots were fired.

Mr Lawlor denied any involvement in the shooting and his defence questioned the reliability of Ms Mitchell's evidence. He was found not guilty of all charges against him by unanimous jury verdicts.

In the Central Criminal Court today Mr Justice Michael White struck out the only remaining charge against Mr Lawlor, that of assault causing harm to Rachel Kirwan on an unknown date between Dec 2 and Dec 3, 2014 at Grangemore Crescent, Donaghmede, Dublin 13.

Mr Justice White told Mr Lawlor that he was entering a "nolle prosequi" and added: "You are fully discharged and are no longer in custody on any matter and are free to go."

Mr Lawlor left through the front doors of the Criminal Courts of Justice building.

Robert Lawlor (35) with an address at the Rise, Laytown, Co Meath was found (NOT) guilty of the attempted murder of Fiona Mitchell at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin on May 26, 2018. He was also found not guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood, Dublin on the same date. The jury returned the same verdict of not (NOT) guilty in relation to an alleged threat to Rachel Kirwan at Donaghmede, Dublin on a date unknown between January 1 and 31 2018 to kill or cause serious harm to Fiona Mitchell and her son Derek Mitchell. He was also found not (NOT) guilty of shooting Ms Mitchell's dog Chopper endangering its health and welfare at Moatview Avenue, Priorswood on May 26, 2018.

READ MORE

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

More on this topic

Ex-Barnsley football coach guilty of accepting bribeEx-Barnsley football coach guilty of accepting bribe

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Man due in court in connection with assault and robbery in CorkMan due in court in connection with assault and robbery in Cork

Meath man, 21, accused of assaulting and robbing transgender escort told gardai he was attacked first with stilettoMeath man, 21, accused of assaulting and robbing transgender escort told gardai he was attacked first with stiletto


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

UCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history courseUCC launches Ireland's first LGBT+ history course

An 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hearsAn 'enormous amount' at stake over state appeal on Graham Dwyer phone data ruling, court hears

Patrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder convictionPatrick Quirke given until October to appeal Bobby 'Mr Moonlight' Ryan murder conviction

Doherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like itDoherty: Martin pushing for election because he has lost control and doesn't like it


Lifestyle

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »