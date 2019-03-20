Man accused of two-week spree of stealing tractors and driving them around Cork

Bail has been refused in the case of a young man accused of engaging in two-week spree of stealing tractors and other vehicles and driving them around the city and county.

Steven Coughlan, 21, with an address at 67 Maulbawn, Passage West, County Cork, appeared on multiple charges at Cork District Court today.

Sergeant John Kelleher said it was alleged by the prosecution that the offences related to March 7 and Tuesday, March 19.

The sergeant put it to Coughlan in cross-examination: “It is alleged you started stealing tractors and quads and driving around the place.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said that while the accused appeared to be a very pleasant young man he had no option but to remand him in custody for one week in light of the allegations against him.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused man was welcome to live at the family home and would do so if released on bail.

Coughlan is charged that between March 7 and 8 at Passage West he stole a tractor and a quad bike.

The following day he is charged with trespassing on the curtilage of a building at Bothair Síocháin with intent to interfere with property.

Between March 9 and 11 he allegedly stole a tractor at Green’s Warehouse on Monahan Road. He was also charged with trespassing on that premises.

On March 10 at Rochestown he was charged with stealing a vehicle. He was charged with entering a shed in Rochestown as a trespasser also.

On March 11 at Ballynametagh, Carrigaline, he was charged with attempting to steal €200 worth of diesel.

On March 18 at the Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, he was accused of stealing two vehicles.