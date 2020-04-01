News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man accused of causing harm to son must stay out of west Cork 'at all times', court told

Leon Frahill pictured at Macroom District Court today. Picture Dan Linehan
By Neil Michael
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 12:07 PM

A man arrested in connection with the alleged stabbing of his son on Tuesday has been remanded on conditional bail.

Leon Frahill, of 22a Harbour View, Cobh, appeared at Macroom District Court before Judge John King.

The court heard the 48-year-old, who is unemployed, has been charged with three offences.

They are that he, on March 31, did - while committing an offence of assault causing harm in the course of a fight - produce a knife contrary to the S11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

He has also been charged with engaging in a fight and producing a knife thereby causing a breach of the peace.

And he is also charged with causing his son Gino harm contrary to S3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Garda Ciaran Leahy said that when he formally charged Mr Frahill at Bandon Garda Station at 9.26pm on March 31, he replied: “I accept.”

There was no objection to bail but a series of conditions were imposed.

These included that he present himself to Youghal Garda Station three times a week between 9am and 9pm, and that he lives at Knockneeinor Grange, Ardmore, Co Waterford and not move address without giving gardaí 24 hours' written notice.

He must also “at all times” stay out of west Cork except for court appearances, and he is to have no contact by any means with his son or his immediate family.

He must also have no contact with potential witnesses, who are from the west Cork and Bandon area.

Mr Frahill also has to give gardaí his new mobile number within three days and have it fully charged and switched on at all times.

He has also had to surrender his passport.

The case was adjourned until June 19, for mention and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions is awaited.

His son remains in a serious condition in the hospital.

He was found in a collapsed state at a bus stop in the Glasslyn Road area of Bandon at approximately 7.51am on Tuesday.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found he sustained multiple stab wounds.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

