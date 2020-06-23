News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man accused of stabbing parents held pending possible bail application

By Tom Tuite
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Conor Dreelan, 25yrs, of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin for a District Court appearance. Pic: Collins Courts

A 25-year-old man charged with stabbing his parents at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending a possible bail application next month.

Gardai responded following a report of an incident at a house in the Darndale area of Dublin 17 at approximately 7:30am on June 13 last.

The man and woman, aged in their 40s and 50s, both received stab wounds.

They were taken to Beaumont Hospital.

The man’s condition was described as critical and the woman’s injuries were understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

Father-of-one Conor Dreelan, of Snowdrop Walk, Darndale, Dublin was charged with production of a large kitchen knife as a weapon and assault causing harm to David Dignam and Phyllis Dreelan at their home.

He faced his second hearing today via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

Detective Garda Michael McCabe told Judge Victor Blake that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were not available and would take some weeks.

Defence solicitor Eugene Dunne said his client would not consent to an adjournment longer than two weeks. It was also possible a bail application would be made at the next hearing, he said.

Judge Blake remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on July 7 next. Detective Garda McCabe must be notified in advance if a bail application is going ahead on the next date, he said.

Earlier, Detective Garda McCabe said the accused made no reply when charged with the offences.

There was a possibility of “additional charges”, he had also said.

