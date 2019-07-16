News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man accused of scamming two elderly people out of €330,000

By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A man who gardaí believe is a “constant threat” to vulnerable people across the country has been remanded in custody, accused of using deception to get more than €330,000 from two elderly victims in Cork and Dublin.

Bradut Iosca, aged 38, who has an address at 2A Relic, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, was arrested last Saturday in Blanchardstown.

A bail hearing at Bandon District Court heard that Bandon Garda Station has been conducting a fraud investigation after a man in Clonakilty came forward last September, claiming that a man who had given false aliases had received between €200,000 and €250,000 in loans from him over the previous year.

