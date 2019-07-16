Man accused of scamming two elderly people out of €330,000

A man who gardaí believe is a “constant threat” to vulnerable people across the country has been remanded in custody, accused of using deception to get more than €330,000 from two elderly victims in Cork and Dublin.

Bradut Iosca, aged 38, who has an address at 2A Relic, Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, was arrested last Saturday in Blanchardstown.

A bail hearing at Bandon District Court heard that Bandon Garda Station has been conducting a fraud investigation after a man in Clonakilty came forward last September, claiming that a man who had given false aliases had received between €200,000 and €250,000 in loans from him over the previous year.

It is alleged that when Mr Iosca sought €108,000 to redeem a house in Serbia, the man’s bank recommended that he speak with gardaí.

Investigations led gardaí to a 72-year-old woman allegedly targeted over six years. The court was told as much as €132,000 may have been received by Mr Iosca.

Sergeant Ailish Murphy of Anglesea Street Garda Station told the court Mr Iosca had been “persistent” in relation to his loan requests from an alleged injured party, starting with small figures.

“I believe he would target other vulnerable victims all over the country. I think he is a constant threat.”